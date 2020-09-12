Germany gives 2m euro to IOM for C-19 response in BD





With support from the German Federal Foreign Office, IOM will expand the provision of essential health services to Rohingya refugees and vulnerable members of the host community, according to a press release on Friday.

IOM will also extend support to the Bangladesh government to build capacity at points of entry in Cox's Bazar to identify, screen, and refer ill travellers, the release said.

German ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz said, "We are glad to further support IOM's Covid-19 response in Bangladesh. Expanding the provision of essential health services to Rohingya refugees and vulnerable members of the host community in Cox's Bazar is essential to prevent further spread of the virus and to treat and educate the people accordingly."

"We are grateful to the government of Germany for their support that enables us to continue providing emergency health support to vulnerable communities, especially the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar who are almost entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance," said IOM's chief of mission in Bangladesh Giorgi Gigauri.

The release said the generous funding will enable IOM, among other initiatives, to establish three isolation and treatment centers, repurpose 100 mid-term shelters for quarantine and isolation of mild cases, and support the cash-for-work programme to build the resilience of affected families in the Rohingya camps and settlements.















