Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:47 AM
Climate change and Covid-19 have roots in abusive economic behaviour: UN

Carbon emission is rising again, warns the world body

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Climate change is continuing unabated despite the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemiac, said the United Nations.
While daily global carbon dioxide emissions saw a 17-per cent drop at the height of the lockdown in April, they were again nearing pre-pandemic levels by early June, according to a climate report by multiple UN agencies.
The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted lives worldwide. At the same time, the heating of our planet and climate disrupting has continued apace," Un Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a foreword.
Although both COVID-19 and climate change are rooted in the same abusive economic behaviour and both have proven to be deadly for humans, governments have seen them as separate and unconnected phenomena and have therefore responded   rather differently to them.
The vast majority of countries around the world - albeit with varying degrees of delay - have taken strict measures to curb the movement and gathering of people in order to contain the virus, even at the expense of economic growth.
The same has not happened with climate change. Current climate change measures have taken little heed of the scale and progression of the environmental changes we are experiencing.
 Various aspects of climate change progress at different speeds and in different locations and although for some of us these changes might not be obvious or palpable, they are happening. There are also certain thresholds which if crossed will cause change to be irreversible - whether in greenhouse gas concentration in the atmosphere, the loss of insect populations or the melting of the permafrost.
Global warming of 3C and 4C above pre-industrial levels could easily lead to a series of catastrophic outcomes.
 It could severely affect our ability to produce food by decreasing the fertility of soils, intensifying droughts, causing coastal inundations, increasing the loss of pollinators, etc
 It could also cause severe heat waves across the world, which have already proven increasingly deadly both in terms of high temperatures and the wildfires they cause, as well as more extreme weather phenomena like hurricanes.
Pursuing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, carbon offsetting schemes, incremental eco-efficiencies, vegan diets for the wealthy and other similar tactics will not stop climate change because they do not discourage mass industrial production and consumption but simply shift their emphasis.


