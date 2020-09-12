Siddiqur new AL Industry and Commerce Secretary

Awami League (AL) on Friday made Siddiqur Rahman, a renowned businessman, the party's Industry and Commerce Secretary.

A press release sent from AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua, said, "With the powers given by the National Council party President Sheikh Hasina made Siddiqur Rahman Industry and Commerce Secretary of the central executive body."

The post had been vacant since AL held its 21th national council on December 20-21 last year, the press release said.

Siddiqur Rahman is currently the Vice-President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

He was also the President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).









