34 deaths, 1,792 new C-19 cases in 24 hours





As many as 1,792 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, taking the total number of virus cases to 334,762, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 14,747 samples were tested at 94 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 12.15 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

The death rate among Covid-19 patients in the country is 1.39 per cent. Per million people, 27.41 people have died of Covid-19.

The day's infection rate was 12.15 per cent, while the overall infection rate was 19.64 per cent.

A total of 2,474 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 236,024. The recovery rate stands at 70.51per cent.

The first cases were detected in Bangladesh on March 8 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Among the Friday's deceased, 25 were men and nine women. Nineteen of them died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet, three in Khulna, two in Barishal, and three in Rangpur divisions.

Across the country, 18,245 people are in isolation and 50,445 people are currently quarantined.

Global Situation

Global Covid-19 cases have exceeded 28 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The global case count reached 28,054,276, with a total of 908,017 deaths worldwide, CSSE data showed on Friday morning.

The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll with 6,395,904 cases and 191,753 deaths.

In terms of COVID-19 cases, India has become the second worst-hit country as it reported 4,465,863 cases while the death toll from the virus reached 72,062.

Besides, Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 129,522 on Friday while the country's total caseload counted 4,238,446.















