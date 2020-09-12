

Ghoraghat OC withdrawn

Anwar Hossain, Superintendent of Dinajpur Police, said OC Amirul has been attached to the district police lines.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Sadar Police Station inspector Azimuddin has been made the officer-in-charge (OC) of the police Station.

UNO Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh sustained critical injuries in an attack by assailants at her official residence on the upazila parishad premises in the early hours of September 3.

They were initially taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital. Later, the UNO was airlifted to Dhaka. She is now undergoing treatment at National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.

After the incident, Wahida's brother Sheikh Farid filed a case with Ghoraghat Police Station, accusing some unidentified people on that day.

Police arrested 10 suspects, including the prime accused, in a case filed over the attack.

























