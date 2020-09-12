PM to open BD Chancery Complex in Ankara Sept 14





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to remain present at the complex during virtual inauguration, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The construction of Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara has been successfully completed on September 3.

Main features of the Complex include Chancery Building, Embassy Residence, 229 seat hi-tech auditorium named 'Victory 1971', automated mechanical and electrical systems, masjid, gymnasium, display centre for Bangladeshi items, library for the reference books on Bangladesh primarily on Bangabandhu, War of Independence and socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

As a reflection of Bangladesh's history of independence, Bust of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed Minar were also installed at the Complex.

Moreover, a 36 sqm mural titled 'Invincible Bangladesh' as well as terracotta works on the rural life of Bangladesh were also placed at the Complex. —UNB















