BPC to import 67 lakh tonnes of petroleum products





The total consumption of petroleum products in the country stands at nearly 67 tonnes annually.

BPC sources said the total import will include 53 lakh tonnes of refined and 14 lakh tonnes of crude petroleum products.

The refined petroleum products include 40 lakh tonnes of diesel (HSD-high speed diesel), 5 lakh tonnes of jet fuel, 2 lakh tonnes of petrol (MS-motor spirit), 3 lakh tonnes of marine fuel, 1 lakh tonnes of furnace oil, 2 lakh tonnes of octane (HOBC-high octane blending component) and 14 lakh tonnes of crude petroleum products.

In this connection, BPC has already invited international tenders for 33.5 lakh tonnes of petroleum products for January-June 2021.

The tenders will be accepted until September 15. The last date for submission and opening is September 16.

BPC sources further said consumption of petroleum products in the country was 65 lakh tonnes in 2019, 64 lakh tonnes in 2018, 58 lakh tonnes in 2017 and 52 lakh tonnes in 2016.

The annual consumption of petroleum products in the country is increasing day by day.

The Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), the lone petroleum refinery, can produce 14 lakh tonnes from crude oil annually.

As a result, the ERL can meet only one fourth demand of the country. The rest are imported as refined products.

The ERL can produce all types of petroleum products, including HSD (diesel), HOBC (octane), SKO (kerosene), MS (petrol), furnace oil, lubricants, bitumen, LP gas, JP etc.

The BPC sources said the rate of demand of petroleum products in the country is increasing around 11 percent annually.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Refinery Limited set up about 53 years back has lost its economic life, resulting in the decline of production.

Eastern Refinery currently processes 1.3 million tonnes of crude oil per year with the capacity of processing 1.5 million tonnes.

Currently, BPC imports crude and refined petroleum from different Middle Eastern and other countries through Chattogram Port.

Large oil tankers unload the crude oil to lighter vessels at sea which carry it to Eastern Refineries for distillation.

The existing lone Eastern Refinery Limited was established in 1967 to meet the growing demand for petroleum products of the country.

















