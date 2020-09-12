Trawler capsize death toll reaches 12





The deceased were identified as Ratan Mia, 35, son of Hannan Mia, and Monira Akter, 5, of Inatnagar village in Dharmapasha upazila.









Locals recovered the bodies from Haldi Beel at noon, said Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mazharul Karim.

On Wednesday, a trawler with 35 people on board capsized in the Gumai River after a collision with a sand-laden boat.

A team of Fire Service and Civil Defence jointly conducted a rescue operation till Thursday night and recovered 10 bodies.

