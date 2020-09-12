Video
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:46 AM
Trawler capsize death toll reaches 12

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Sept 11:  With the recovery two more bodies at Dharmapasha in Sunamganj district on Friday, the death toll from trawler capsize in the Gumai River in Netrakona has reached 12
The deceased were identified as Ratan Mia, 35, son of Hannan Mia, and Monira Akter, 5, of Inatnagar village in Dharmapasha upazila.




Locals recovered the bodies from Haldi Beel at noon, said Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mazharul Karim.
On Wednesday, a trawler with 35 people on board capsized in the Gumai River after a collision with a sand-laden boat.
A team of Fire Service and Civil Defence jointly conducted a rescue operation till Thursday night and recovered 10 bodies.
A case was filed on Thursday afternoon against six people with Kalmakanda Police Station.



