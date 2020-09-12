

SC lawyer takes his own life

Paritosh Chandra, Officer-in-Charge of Kalabagan Police Station, said the deceased barrister Asif Imtiaj Khan Jisad (33) was the son of former lawmaker of Sirajganj 5 advocate Shahidul Islam.

Asif's brother-in-law Saimon Shahid Nishad said Asif married his (Saimon) his elder sister four years ago. But, Asif's family did not accept the marriage and he was residing with in-laws. Saimon said the couple used to lock in altercation over family matters.

"Asif used to drink alcohol every night. Last night he also got drunk that caused a quarrel between them. At one stage, Asif jumped from a varanda on the 9th floor around 4:30am," he added.

The lawyer was taken to Square Hospitals where the doctors declared him dead.

































