Four Neo-JMB members held





The arrestees were identified as Mamun alias Sumon alias Abdur Rahman, Md Al Amin alias Abu Jihad, Mujahidul Islam alias Rokon alias Abu Tarik and Sarowar Hossain Rahat, said Saiful Islam, Deputy Commissioner of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Of them, Mamun is wanted in 12 different cases which include arms and robbery cases. Mamun was recently inspired into 'Neo-JMB' activity through online platform and eventually convinced the three others to join and work for the militant group.

The four were involved in the planning and instruction behind the bomb blast that took place on July 24 in Paltan, he said.

On August 11, police in a special operation arrested five members of the outfit including its Chief Sheikh Sultan Mohammad Naimuzzaman from Sylhet.

During interrogation, Naimuzzaman and four other arrestees revealed names of the four, who were arrested, said DC Saiful Islam.

On July 31, the Neo JMB members exploded a crude bomb at a temple in Naogaon but no one got hurt, Saiful added.

On August 11, the CTTC arrested five New JMB members from Sylhet in connection with the blast.















