Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:45 AM
Back Page

Fire at Gulshan RMG factory

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

A fire has burnt down an apparel factory at Gulshan Shopping Centre in the     capital.
Six units of firefighters rushed to the scene after being informed over the incident around 3:20am on Friday, Fire Service official Rubina Akhter told journalists.
"The fire was brought under control after a two-hour effort around 6:00am. No casualties were reported in the incident," the Fire Service official said.
The fire erupted at Shamsher Apparels Ltd on the fifth floor of the shopping mall at Gulshan-1 intersection. The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire, Rubina added.
Some workers were trapped on the rooftop after the factory caught fire. The firefighters rescued them afterwards.
Traders estimated Tk 1.5 million in losses from the fire and the firefighters were able to recover goods worth  about Tk 12.5 million, Rubina said.


