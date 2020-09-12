Video
Saturday, 12 September, 2020
KOICA strengthens occupational safety of Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has started Online Fellowship Programme titled 'Capacity Building for Occupational Safety and Health (OSH)'.
In this training, from September 7 to 18, seven real-time webinars along with 16 video recorded seminars will be provided for the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) officials.
This country-focused fellowship programme was launched in 2018 with total beneficiaries of 52 officials from Ministry of Labour and Employment aiming to promote Occupational Safety issues especially in the Bangladeshi RMG sector.
Through this online training, Republic of Korea's industrial safety polices and status along with risk management and injury scheme approaches will be addressed.
The DIFE officials will develop Country Action Plan for the Occupational safety in Bangladesh consulted by Korean OSH experts.
For the smooth implementation of the training, KOICA grants learning devices such as Chrome books along with earphones for better access to the online learning environment.
Young-Ah Doh, County Director of KOICA, said there are many vulnerable workers in RMG sectors in Bangladesh.
"Through these training opportunities, I strongly believe that not only the capacity of government officials improves but also working conditions and status of the factories' workers would be dramatically changed in the early future," Doh said.   -UNB


