Sylhet Mayor Ariful Haque tests positive for Covid-19

SYLHET, Sept 10: Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury and Chief Executive Engineer Nur Azizur Rahman have tested positive for coronavirus. An official of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital confirmed the information, saying that they were found positive in tests conducted at the hospital on Thursday. Suhel Ahmed, personal assistant to the mayor, said Mayor Ariful has been suffering from mild fever and sore nose for the last four days.

"Mayor Ariful attended office on Thursday as he was feeling better," Suhel said.













