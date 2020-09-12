Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:45 AM
latest
Home City News

5 dengue patients taking treatment at hospitals

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

No new Dengue case was reported in the past 24 hours until Friday morning.
Five dengue patients are currently taking treatment at different hospitals across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a media release.
All five patients are from the capital.
Some 438 people were diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 432 have recovered, the DGHS said.
Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.
Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RCC, RMP vow to build Rajshahi a peaceful city
5 dengue patients taking treatment at hospitals
One-Stop Crisis Centres: Saviour for women, children
New ambassador joins Bangladesh embassy in Tokyo
Two workers die after falling from 9th floors in city
Public transport exposing people to coronavirus risk
HC refuses bail to suspended ACC director Basir
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University


Latest News
180 female police leave for Congo to join UN Peacekeeping Mission
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Border killings to dominate BGB-BSF talks: official
CTTC arrests 4 neo-JMB militants over Paltan blast
US Defence Secy phones PM, assures of sending Bangabandhu's killer
Police get vital information about attack on UNO
Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumes
Attempt on UNO Waheeda's life: Two accused sent to jail
Most Read News
Optimise your next doctor visit
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Ghoraghat OC withdrawn for negligence of duty
RAB raids at Karwan Bazar kitchen market; 5 jailed
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lupa lands in jail
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Siddiqur Rahman made AL industries and commerce secy
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft