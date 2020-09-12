5 dengue patients taking treatment at hospitals

No new Dengue case was reported in the past 24 hours until Friday morning.

Five dengue patients are currently taking treatment at different hospitals across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a media release.

All five patients are from the capital.

Some 438 people were diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 432 have recovered, the DGHS said.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures. -UNB















