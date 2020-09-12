One-Stop Crisis Centres: Saviour for women, children





The women who have been abused are now tearing up chains of thousand years old social taboos and seeking justice with the help of OCCs those are currently operating at all divisional headquarters, 47 district hospitals and 20 selected upazila health complexes across the country.

The OCC is a significant component of the Bangladesh government's landmark programme to protect women and children against all sort of violence named 'Multi-Sectoral Programme on Violence Against Women' implemented by the women and children affairs ministry with the support of the Danish government.

The main objective of the OCC is to provide information to the women and children survivors of violence regarding various services like health care, police assistance, legal advice, psychosocial counseling, rehabilitation, reintegration and refer them to the relevant organization.

"At the centres, joint efforts of doctor, lawyer, police officer and psychologist ensure that they (victims) can get treatment and take legal actions all under one roof," said Multi-Sectoral Programme Director Dr Abul Hossain. -

He said the OCC has already raised a confidence level of the women to speak out against violence and abuse.

Apparently, Hossin said it may seem that women violence rate has been increased in the country but the reality is the tendency to speak up and seek justice has increased among the people of even rural areas due to social media as well as existence of the OCCs out of their reach.

He stressed on regular survey is necessary so that trend of violence and perpetrators can be identified and different measures should be taken based on different regions.

The Multi-Sectoral programme has also successfully established the National Trauma Counselling Centre (NTCC) at the Department of Women Affairs (DWA) premises and the National Forensic DNA-Profiling Laboratory (NFDPL) at Dhaka Medical College (DMC) with DNA screening centers in five divisional headquarters.

While describing how the OCC is functioning, Natore Sadar Hospital OCC centre programme officer Md Mukhtar Hossain referred a recent rape incident committed at the sadar upazia while the victim is a young girl.

"We do always check hospital register whether any victim of gender violence has been admitted or not … so last month we found a girl admitted here as a rape victim," he said.

After getting informed by the hospital's registered book, Mukhtar said the OCC centre had taken all responsibility of that girl through providing medical treatment and counselling as well as help her filing a police case.

The evidence of the case has been preserved and if necessary, DNA test of the accused will be done, he added.

The OCC filed a case with the Natore police station and later on the charge sheet was issued against the accused by the investigating officer (IO) of the case, SI Subrata.

Muktar said the OCC of Natore Sadar hospital has provided assistance to a total of 1,026 women including 146 children till last year since its inception seven years back in 2013.

Apart from providing support at the centre, the OCC staff also rush to the spot, if they are notified by any individual or receive complain about any case of violence against women and children through the OCC's 24-hour helpline number is - 10921. -BSS

























