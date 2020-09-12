New ambassador joins Bangladesh embassy in Tokyo





Newly-appointed Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed has joined the embassy in Tokyo on Friday morning.After assuming charge, the Ambassador recalled the contributions of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, great sacrifices made by the four national leaders, the valiant freedom fighters and the women who lost their dignity during the Liberation War in 1971, said a press release.He also recalled with deep respect the contributions of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and the family members of Bangabandhu who lost their lives on August 15, 1975.He expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for entrust him with this responsibility and vouched his firm commitment to deepen the ties between Bangladesh and Japan and work for the welfare of the expatriate Bangladeshis living in Japan. -UNB