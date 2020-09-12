Video
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:45 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Strict measures needed to ban smoking

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Smoking is a practice in which a substance is burned and the resulting smoke is breathed in to be tasted and absorbed into the bloodstream.
Smoking can cause fatal diseases such as pneumonia, emphysema and lung cancer. Smoking causes 84% of deaths from lung cancer and 83% of deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).Research shows, that smoking is the biggest cause of preventable deaths particularly in Europe. One in two smokers will die from a smoking-related disease. The research also states that every 15 cigarettes you smoke will cause a mutation in your body. In our country, young adults are more addicted to smoking. Sometimes, people between 10-15 start smoking by the influence of their peers. This is very disappointing.





In Bangladesh, there is a Tobacco Products Act 2005 (Amended 2013), but there is no proper enforcement of this law. It is also necessary to stop the advertisement of cigarette smoking in public places. I earnestly request the authorities to issue a warning on smoking and the consumption of tobacco products including the promotion and advertisement of cigarettes as it continues to destroy countless lives in Bangladesh and across the world.

Sadman
Banani, Dhaka



