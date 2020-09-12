

Research skills in legal education system



These qualities enhance law students' functional knowledge and skills to read efficiently, write professionally, evaluate critically and make effective use of fast-tracked ICT tools and applications. As noted by a renowned person, engaged with a renowned law firm, in the employment fronts these are among the key competencies that increase the potential of law graduates' candidacy in an increasingly competitive world.



A misconception prevails that research is a domain occupied by, and meant for, the academia. In fact, this is equally important for practitioners and professionals. It is not an exaggeration to say that a lawyer is not a complete lawyer without articulated research skills, especially in the particular context of the Common Law based Bangladesh legal system practicing adversarial mode of adjudication with coequal importance on case precedence (stare decisis). Training up students to get out of the endemic 'google search' mindset from the beginning is thus crucial in an age of booming tech-based legal and judicial knowledge management.



However, the perennial problem is the over-simplification of legal learning in Bangladesh both from the top-down institutional approach in as much as by the faculties and senior practitioners in many bottom-up instances, who are themselves naturally influenced by an outlook of strict adherence to the now obsolete traditional paradigms of legal education.



On the same premises, as commented by a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Law, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), the Bar Council has a crucial role to play, especially by revisiting the need for modifying the conventional way of membership examination that largely focuses on 'memory tests' of law graduates ignoring the essence of appraising their research and analogical skills. Since law students from the outset nurture a mindset of passing through the thin-rope of the Bar entry-exam as their prime objective, an ensuing lack of commitment and enthusiasm from the students themselves is also a negating factor in introducing a comprehensive legal research course.



Only a handful of the law schools in the country have incorporated a module with substantive course-credits in their LLB and LLM programs that allows students to learn and practice research techniques and applications along with their mandatory or optional 'for-credit' substantive courses. Also, the current assessment system tends to prioritize the students' ability to memorize and reproduce pieces of information instead of emphasizing on the pragmatic aspect of demonstrating the ability to translate learnt knowledge into real-life problem solving.



Furthermore, many renowned law schools abroad link a substantive undergraduate course on 'advocacy skills' with a coursework or full-credit assignment on legal research while most of the postgraduate courses are fully or partially based on research oriented assessments. Consequently, in absence of prior exposure, even the best CGPA achieving law graduates from Bangladesh often struggle to cope up while pursuing postgraduate program or seeking overseas employment.



However, along with few other scattered instances, the Law Department of IUB sets a good example. It has recently included separate legal research, legal drafting and moot-court courses as part of the undergraduate curricula offered with equal credit allocation. The university also funds a series of participatory joint student-faculty research projects on pertinent legal issues of contemporary importance resulting in publication of informative booklets and seminal legal essays.



These projects, supervised and guided by the lead author of this article, have been found to generate significant impact on their law students in both boosting competence, confidence and skills in hand-on research inasmuch as stimulating commitments and interest. Revisiting the approach to legal education in Bangladesh is thus of practical essence. How can this be achieved?



It is important to introduce a compulsory subject from the third or fourth semester of LLB that aims to teach students the basics of legal research followed by advanced courses for upper semesters with practical, reflective assignments. Law schools need to adopt a strategy of employing tenured professors qualified with updated knowledge, expertise and experience in the art and science of legal research.



It is also important that tailored training of trainers programs are organized for faculties, adjuncts and librarians focusing particularly on the specific legal research attributes. Law schools may initially opt to engage reputed research organizations in this process. Additional emphasis is needed on more research and application based assessment tools and methods for law students. A lecturer at a prestigious university has noted that the universities need to "enhance their physical and online library resources" as both are equally important for a conducive research environment. A senior researcher at a leading legal service organization, also emphasized on the importance of quality control including initiatives from the UGC in introducing reliable anti-plagiarism measures.



In a nutshell, a change will occur only with the collective and coordinated effort of all who bear the key responsibility of ensuring quality legal education in Bangladesh, from the UGC and the universities to the concerned faculties and the Bar Council.

Dr MD Parvez Sattar is a faculty at the Department of Law, Independent University, Bangladesh. Shahariar Sadat is the Programme Head of Human Rights and Legal Aid Services, BRAC. Arafat Reza, a graduate from the BPP University, UK is currently employed as a Teaching Assistant at the LCLS (South).

















In most countries, universities have a separate subject in their LLB and LLM designed to teach students, inter-alia, methods to conduct and apply research in appropriate ways. Particular emphasis is also placed on legal drafting, judgment search, contextual and logical framework analysis, marshalling in legal terminologies, note referencing, case citations, indexing, legal digests and so forth.These qualities enhance law students' functional knowledge and skills to read efficiently, write professionally, evaluate critically and make effective use of fast-tracked ICT tools and applications. As noted by a renowned person, engaged with a renowned law firm, in the employment fronts these are among the key competencies that increase the potential of law graduates' candidacy in an increasingly competitive world.A misconception prevails that research is a domain occupied by, and meant for, the academia. In fact, this is equally important for practitioners and professionals. It is not an exaggeration to say that a lawyer is not a complete lawyer without articulated research skills, especially in the particular context of the Common Law based Bangladesh legal system practicing adversarial mode of adjudication with coequal importance on case precedence (stare decisis). Training up students to get out of the endemic 'google search' mindset from the beginning is thus crucial in an age of booming tech-based legal and judicial knowledge management.However, the perennial problem is the over-simplification of legal learning in Bangladesh both from the top-down institutional approach in as much as by the faculties and senior practitioners in many bottom-up instances, who are themselves naturally influenced by an outlook of strict adherence to the now obsolete traditional paradigms of legal education.On the same premises, as commented by a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Law, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), the Bar Council has a crucial role to play, especially by revisiting the need for modifying the conventional way of membership examination that largely focuses on 'memory tests' of law graduates ignoring the essence of appraising their research and analogical skills. Since law students from the outset nurture a mindset of passing through the thin-rope of the Bar entry-exam as their prime objective, an ensuing lack of commitment and enthusiasm from the students themselves is also a negating factor in introducing a comprehensive legal research course.Only a handful of the law schools in the country have incorporated a module with substantive course-credits in their LLB and LLM programs that allows students to learn and practice research techniques and applications along with their mandatory or optional 'for-credit' substantive courses. Also, the current assessment system tends to prioritize the students' ability to memorize and reproduce pieces of information instead of emphasizing on the pragmatic aspect of demonstrating the ability to translate learnt knowledge into real-life problem solving.Furthermore, many renowned law schools abroad link a substantive undergraduate course on 'advocacy skills' with a coursework or full-credit assignment on legal research while most of the postgraduate courses are fully or partially based on research oriented assessments. Consequently, in absence of prior exposure, even the best CGPA achieving law graduates from Bangladesh often struggle to cope up while pursuing postgraduate program or seeking overseas employment.However, along with few other scattered instances, the Law Department of IUB sets a good example. It has recently included separate legal research, legal drafting and moot-court courses as part of the undergraduate curricula offered with equal credit allocation. The university also funds a series of participatory joint student-faculty research projects on pertinent legal issues of contemporary importance resulting in publication of informative booklets and seminal legal essays.These projects, supervised and guided by the lead author of this article, have been found to generate significant impact on their law students in both boosting competence, confidence and skills in hand-on research inasmuch as stimulating commitments and interest. Revisiting the approach to legal education in Bangladesh is thus of practical essence. How can this be achieved?It is important to introduce a compulsory subject from the third or fourth semester of LLB that aims to teach students the basics of legal research followed by advanced courses for upper semesters with practical, reflective assignments. Law schools need to adopt a strategy of employing tenured professors qualified with updated knowledge, expertise and experience in the art and science of legal research.It is also important that tailored training of trainers programs are organized for faculties, adjuncts and librarians focusing particularly on the specific legal research attributes. Law schools may initially opt to engage reputed research organizations in this process. Additional emphasis is needed on more research and application based assessment tools and methods for law students. A lecturer at a prestigious university has noted that the universities need to "enhance their physical and online library resources" as both are equally important for a conducive research environment. A senior researcher at a leading legal service organization, also emphasized on the importance of quality control including initiatives from the UGC in introducing reliable anti-plagiarism measures.In a nutshell, a change will occur only with the collective and coordinated effort of all who bear the key responsibility of ensuring quality legal education in Bangladesh, from the UGC and the universities to the concerned faculties and the Bar Council.Dr MD Parvez Sattar is a faculty at the Department of Law, Independent University, Bangladesh. Shahariar Sadat is the Programme Head of Human Rights and Legal Aid Services, BRAC. Arafat Reza, a graduate from the BPP University, UK is currently employed as a Teaching Assistant at the LCLS (South).