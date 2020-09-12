The Impact of Electoral College on US presidential election



Lizi Rahman

Al Gore lost his bid to George Bush, despite winning more popular votes. Again in 2016, when Hilary Clinton lost to Donald Trump even after winning three millions more popular votes. Like many other immigrants, I had trouble grasping the concept of Electoral College. I was perplexed to see how someone could lose in the election despite winning more popular votes than his/her opponent. This is not something I witnessed in my home country. I could not help thinking - if the popular votes do not matter then why going through all this trouble for voting?



This year, too, Electoral College votes are in the forefront of all the election discussions in the media. Even though, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of all the polls, still election strategists are worried if Biden would be able to beat his opponent, Republican Donald Trump, in the Electoral College votes.



Let's first find out what Electoral College is and how it impacts the US election. The "electoral college" is neither a college at all, nor a place. It is a concept created by the Founding Fathers of US in 1787. According to the Article II Section 1 of the US Constitution, in every four years a handful of temporary representatives would vote to elect the President and Vice President of the country. These representatives are individually called 'Presidential elector", and they are collectively called "the electoral college".



In the Electoral College system, each state gets a certain number of electors based on its total number of representatives in Congress. Currently, there are 538 electors. This number comprised of 435 Congressional representatives, 100 Senators and three members for the state capital Washington DC. Members of the Congress, Senate or administration cannot be an elector.



In the past, the electors were selected by the legislators of each state. Now, each candidate running for president has his or her own group of electors in each state. Sometimes, the electors themselves might campaign to get the spot.



The Electoral College was created as a compromise between allowing highly populated areas to have excessive voting powers and letting Congress elect the president. In the Electoral College system, each state is given a number of votes based on its population. California, for example, has 55 electoral votes, while Alaska has only three votes. The six States with most votes are California (55EVs), Texas (38EVs), Florida (29EVs), New York (29EVs), Illinois (21EVs) and Pennsylvania (21EVs).



Whoever will win these states by popular votes, will receive a large number of Electoral College votes. California and New York are heavily Democratic states. Similarly, Texas is a heavily Republican state and tends to elect Republican candidates. On the other hand, Florida, Illinois and Pennsylvania are called the 'battleground states. Also, there are some other states which can lean either way, and they are called swing states. Both party candidates are vying to win these states. They are doing everything to persuade voters in these states. Winning these states mean staying ahead in electoral votes.



Winning popular votes does not guarantee winning in the election. In the history of the United States of America, five times a candidate has won the popular vote but lost the election. Andrew Jackson in 1824, Samuel Tilden in 1876, Grover Cleveland in 1888, Al Gore in 2000, and Hillary Clinton in 2016.



According to a recent CNBC/Change Research poll, Biden is leading in the six swing states by 49%-46%. Though, Biden's lead got smaller than before, but he still maintains a steady lead. There is a tie in two battleground states, which is causing discomfort among the strategists. Trump had won four states in 2016 by 1.2% or less, and won the presidency.



Election Day is fast approaching. Less than eight weeks left before the election. Because of coronavirus, more Americans than ever are expected to cast their ballots early this year, whether by mail or in person. Meanwhile, President Trump is busy doing much damage control. The past week has been marred with the Atlantic article reporting Trump referring the veterans "suckers" and "loosers", and the release of excerpts from the veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage". Voters can listen to Trump's own voice as the Woodward recorded audio tapes of their conversations. Some of the tapes were released to media where citizens can hear Trump admitting Coronavirus is deadly but misleading the country.



"Even though the calendar says 54 days, it's really more like 40 days," Mike Murphy, a veteran Republican strategist and former adviser to Jeb Bush, said on Thursday, "and so every day, Trump is burning the one thing he can't create more of, which is time - which is a disaster for him." Strategists in both parties warned that the race is not over yet. Things can go wrong as Mr. Biden is prone to verbal slips, external events can still affect the campaign, and it is difficult to predict what voter turnout will be amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Lizi Rahman is an author and columnist living in New York



















