Police is not beyond the law

Besides, each of them has been ordered to pay a fine of Tk 1 lakh. In default, imprisonment for another 6 months. Except the fine, each of the accused will have to pay Tk 2 lakh compensation to the victim's family within the next two weeks. Otherwise, they won't be allowed to appeal against it.



The convicts are former sub-inspector Jahidur Rahman, former assistant sub-inspectors Qamruzzaman Mintu and Rashedul Islam of of Pallabi Police Station and their informers Md Sumon and Md Russell. The case statement said Jonny attended a wedding ceremony in Pallabi's Irani camp at sector 11 on February 7, 2014. Then he locked into an argument with police informant Sumon as he had been harassing some girls at the programme.



At one stage, Sumon left the party after being slapped by Jonny and threatened him of dire consequences. After half an hour, police picked up Jonny and tortured him brutally at Pallabi police station. Injured Jonny was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Imtiaz Hossain Rocky, younger brother of the deceased, filed a case against eight people, including Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pallabi Police Station Ziaur Rahman, under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013 at the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on August 8, 2014. The investigation report of the case was submitted in 2015. The trial began in 2016.



Human rights activists consider the verdict in this case to be landmark. Because, the police even demanded the repeal of this law. This verdict sent a strong message to the police that no one is beyond justice. Any form of torture or unlawful punishment infringes on human life and individual liberty in violation of fundamental human rights. Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states, everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.



Article 5 states that no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Similarly, Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights states that, no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.



These rights have also been guaranteed as a fundamental right in the Constitution of Bangladesh. Articles 31, 32 and 35 (5) of the Constitution of Bangladesh guarantee the right to life and liberty of citizens and the right of citizens to be free from torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment or similar punishment. Thus both national and international law recognizes these rights as fundamental human rights of citizens which cannot be revoked due to emergency, national security or any other reason.



Police is not beyond the law

Allegations of such torture arose in the case of the confession of a person. According to a report of Ain o Salish Kendro, 53 people have died in prison custody in the first eight months of this year. The number of custodial deaths is increasing every year at an alarming rate. In protecting the rights of ordinary people, Custodial Death (Prevention) Act can play a significant role. Under this act, victims can seek justice for physical or even mental abuse in police custody.



There is a provision of minimum 5 years imprisonment or a fine of Tk 50,000 if physical and mental torture is proved. In addition, death as a result of torture can result in life imprisonment or a fine. There are many allegations of brutal torture in the custody of the police or security forces. We can see these allegations in our newspapers frequently. But few people have resorted to the law rather than justice.



In the last seven years, there have been only 17 cases under this law. And this is the first instance where someone has been punished by the court. So it is clear that this act is not appreciated by the mass people of the country at all, due to its scarce implementation. There is very little awareness among the general public about this law and there is not much publicity about it. Although there is an opportunity against the custodial violence, the victims are not assured that the consequences of resorting to the law will not be direr.



Several humanitarian organisations and legal experts have pointed out some failings of this law. In order to protect the basic provisions of the UN Charter and the Constitution of Bangladesh, arrangements need to be made to make this law enforceable and effective. Effective measures must be taken to protect witnesses and accused to uphold the objectives of the act. If necessary, it should be made people-friendly by reforming the provisions of the act.



A case has to be settled within the time prescribed by law. If there is a delay in taking cognizance of the case in any police station, the officer concerned will have to be brought under accountability. To be free from torture, both mentally and physically, is a basic right of every human being. Law enforcement agencies need to be more tactful in extracting information from accused. Custodial death cannot be a feature of a civilized society.



The writer is studying LLB (Honours), University of Rajshahi

























