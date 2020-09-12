Video
Saturday, 12 September, 2020
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Noakhali and Natore, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed and two others injured in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Identity of the deceased, aged about 31, could not be known immediately.
Local sources said a bus coming from opposite direction hit hard an auto-rickshaw in Noakhali Pourashava Gate area at night, leaving its driver dead on the spot and two passengers injured.
Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj Police Station Harun-or-Rashid said the body was sent to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police detained the bus driver and his assistant in this connection, the OC added.




BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A newly married youth was killed in a road accident on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul-Dhaka Highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Masum Billah, 24, was the son of Hossen Ali of Dholamanikpur Village in Lalpur Upazila. He worked as a motor mechanic.
Baraigram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Momin Ali said a truck hit a motorcycle in front of Rayna Filling Station on the highway about 9pm, leaving its rider Masum seriously injured.
He was rushed to Bonpara Amina Hospital where he was declared dead, the UP chairman added.



