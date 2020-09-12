

Commuters suffer for deplorable Cumilla-Noakhali Highway

Different vehicles get stuck on the road for hours due to the presence of big potholes at several points of the four-lane highway. Accidents happen very often.

In some places it is difficult to understand whether it is a road or a canal. In the midst of such misery, it takes at least five to six hours to cross the one-hour road.

If the road is not repaired quickly, the communication may be stopped any time.

The information was revealed while talking with some drivers and passengers commuting by the road.

Eyewitnesses and victims said recently a freight truck got stuck in a pothole on the highway in Misri area of Laksam Upazila in Cumilla. As a result, inter-district traffic was stopped on several roads including Dhaka-Noakhali, Cumilla-Noakhali, and Cumilla-Laxmipur. After about five hours, traffic police removed the truck and the vehicular movement became normal.

At least 10 drivers and passengers commuting by the road regularly said due to the deplorable condition of the road, accidents have been happening in at least 10 spots of the road, including Bagmara Bazaar, Misri and some other areas for the last five years.

A bus driver Abdul Karim said the road has been in dilapidated condition for the last five years. Vehicles often get stuck in the potholes.

Some businessmen, including Mafizul Islam of Bagmara said people are suffering on the way. Different media reported on the deplorable condition of the road.

Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways (RHD) in Cumilla Dr Mohammad Ahad Ullah said, "The four-lane work of the highway is not progressing at the expected speed due to corona situation and some problems. However, works to fill up the potholes have started. We hope that the sufferings will ease after the repair."







































