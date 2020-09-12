

Dharla set to erode Kurigram school

The erosion has become severe here due to rain and onrush of water from upstream.

One portion of the school has gone into the river recently. The school authority is shifting their belongings.

Head Teacher of the school Abdus Sabur Ali said the school was established in 1990. It has four teachers and about 100 students. The four-room building of the school was built in 2000.

The last one month's erosion has rendered about 40 to 45 families homeless in Mekhli Village.

The river has reached nearer to the school following severe erosion for the last one week. Due to swelling of water since Sunday last, the school building is likely to collapse.

Local erosion victims Baser Ali and Abdar Ali said, besides the school, the Char Mekhli Mosque is also under threat. Every day people of this village are becoming homeless due to the erosion.

Upazila Assistant Education Officer Rashedul Islam Mondal said, after visiting, the present condition of the school has been informed to the higher authorities.







































FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 11: Dharla is set to erode Mekhlir Char Khandaker Para Government Primary School in Fulbari Upazila of the district.The erosion has become severe here due to rain and onrush of water from upstream.One portion of the school has gone into the river recently. The school authority is shifting their belongings.Head Teacher of the school Abdus Sabur Ali said the school was established in 1990. It has four teachers and about 100 students. The four-room building of the school was built in 2000.The last one month's erosion has rendered about 40 to 45 families homeless in Mekhli Village.The river has reached nearer to the school following severe erosion for the last one week. Due to swelling of water since Sunday last, the school building is likely to collapse.Local erosion victims Baser Ali and Abdar Ali said, besides the school, the Char Mekhli Mosque is also under threat. Every day people of this village are becoming homeless due to the erosion.Upazila Assistant Education Officer Rashedul Islam Mondal said, after visiting, the present condition of the school has been informed to the higher authorities.