Steps taken to update Feni Dist branding

FENI, Sept 11: The district administration has taken an initiative to update Feni District branding.In this connection, a meeting was held in the conference room of local deputy commissioner (DC) in the town on Wednesday, where various steps were suggested to make the district attractive to the tourists.DC Md Wahiduzzaman chaired the meeting while Additional DC (General) Sumoni Akhter moderated it.Among others, Additional District Magistrate Md Golam Zakaria, Chhagalnaiya Municipality Mayor Md Mostafa, and Feni Press Club President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan spoke at the meeting.The speakers urged all to take initiative to introduce several significant places, including Muhuri Embankment Project of Sonagazi, to the country's people.