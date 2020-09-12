Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:44 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Steps taken to update Feni Dist branding

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

FENI, Sept 11: The district administration has taken an initiative to update Feni District branding.
In this connection, a meeting was held in the conference room of local deputy commissioner (DC) in the town on Wednesday, where various steps were suggested to make the district attractive to the tourists.
DC Md Wahiduzzaman chaired the meeting while Additional DC (General) Sumoni Akhter moderated it.
Among others, Additional District Magistrate Md Golam Zakaria, Chhagalnaiya Municipality Mayor Md Mostafa, and Feni Press Club President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan spoke at the meeting.
The speakers urged all to take initiative to introduce several significant places, including Muhuri Embankment Project of Sonagazi, to the country's people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Commuters suffer for deplorable Cumilla-Noakhali Highway
Dharla set to erode Kurigram school
Steps taken to update Feni Dist branding
Four murdered in 3 dists
Three found dead in three districts
5th-time flood feared in S’ganj as Jamuna swelling again
Two minors drown in two districts


Latest News
180 female police leave for Congo to join UN Peacekeeping Mission
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Border killings to dominate BGB-BSF talks: official
CTTC arrests 4 neo-JMB militants over Paltan blast
US Defence Secy phones PM, assures of sending Bangabandhu's killer
Police get vital information about attack on UNO
Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumes
Attempt on UNO Waheeda's life: Two accused sent to jail
Most Read News
Optimise your next doctor visit
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Ghoraghat OC withdrawn for negligence of duty
RAB raids at Karwan Bazar kitchen market; 5 jailed
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lupa lands in jail
Siddiqur Rahman made AL industries and commerce secy
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft