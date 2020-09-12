Four murdered in 3 dists





BOGURA: Two persons including a cattle lifter were killed in separate incidents in Kahaloo and Nandigram upazilas of the district in two days.

Miscreants allegedly hacked a youth to death in Kahaloo Upazila on Friday noon.

Deceased Abdul Alim, 22, was the son of Bulu Pramanik of Dakkhin Jamgram Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Alim was returning home from Durgapur Bazaar at noon. On the way, a group of three miscreants hacked him with sharp weapons in Pakhitala Bridge area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested one in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kahaloo Police Station (PS) Zia Latiful Islam confirmed the incident adding that Abdul Alim might have been killed over previous enmity.

On the other hand, a suspected cattle lifter has been beaten to death in Nandigram Upazila of the district.

The mob beating took place in Shekher Maria Village at around 12:30am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ujjal Hossain, 32, son of Abul Nayeemudiin of Raipara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Ujjal along with three others tried to steal a cow from Belal Ali's cowshed in the village.

Sensing the matter, Belal started screaming. Hearing this, villagers chased them and caught Ujjal while others managed to flee.

They, later, gave the cattle lifter a good thrashing, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nandigram PS OC Shawkat Kabir confirmed the incident adding that, a case was filed in this connection.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was killed over cutting roadside tree in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Mokhtar Ahmed, 52, was a resident of Kadima Kata area under Barbakia Union in the upazila.

Police and locals said Mokhtar Ahmed locked into an altercation with one Abdur Rashid over cutting braches of a roadside tree on the Banshkhali-Chattogram Regional Highway in the morning.

Following this, Abdur Rashid and his daughter Urmi Akhter along with some people attacked on Mokhtar about 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Inspector of Pekua PS Kamrul Azam confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Abdur Rashid and Urmi Akhter in this connection.

NATORE: A man allegedly killed his younger brother over family feud in Kashempur Village under Durduria Union in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Mizan, 38, was the son of late Muhammad Ali of the village.

Local sources said Mizan locked into an altercation with his elder brother Dulal over family issues. At one stage, Dulal hit hard Mizan with a brick, leaving him seriously injured. Later, he died on the way to a local hospital. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lalpur PS OC Salim Reza confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Dulal in this connection.



















