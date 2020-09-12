Video
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:44 AM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a minor girl were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Cox's Bazar, and Noakhali, in two days.
PABNA: Police recovered the body of a woman from Atgharia Upazila of the district on Friday noon. 
The deceased was identified as Rajon Khatun, 33, a resident of Gopalpur Village in the upazila. She went missing four days back.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atgharia Police Station (PS) Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam said Rajon Khatun went missing on Tuesday night. Locals saw her body inside a litchi orchard at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
She might have strangled to death, the OC added.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered an NGO worker's body from Jaliapalang area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Md Yunus Mia, 32, was the son of Tota Mia of Haripur Village in Burichong Upazila of Cumilla District.
Jaliapalang Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Amin Chowdhury said locals spotted his hanging body in the office room of an NGO Bangla-German Sampreeti and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body about 2pm.
However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy, said Ukhiya PS OC Marzina Akhter.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a 31-day-old girl from a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Jannatul Ferdaus was the daughter of Abdur Rahman of Char Shullukia Village under Eojabalia Union in the upazila.
Eojabalia Union Parishad Chairman Abduz Zaher said Jannatul was sick since she was born. Her mother slept with her on Wednesday night, but could not find her at dawn.
Later, locals found her body in the ditch near the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sudharam PS OC Nobir Hossen confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind the death of Jannatul will be known after getting the autopsy report.


