5th-time flood feared in S’ganj as Jamuna swelling again





The water level at Sirajganj Sadar and Kazipur points of Jamuna is rising due to rain for several days.

The flood-hit people who returned to their houses earlier have fallen into misery again.

As per data of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Sirajganj, the Jamuna is now flowing below 93 cm of the danger mark at Sirajganj Sadar point though it swelled by 31 cm on Wednesday. At Kazipur point, it is flowing 77 cm below the danger mark after swelling by 31 cm.

The BWDB data reconfirmed that 12.42-metre water level was recorded at Sirajganj Sadar point and 14.49-metre at Kazipur point at noon on Wednesday.

Deputy Divisional Engineer of Sirajganj BWDB AKM Rafiqul Islam said the water level in the Jamuna has been receding for the last two weeks but it started to rise again after raining. But, none should be concerned for this.

A rickshaw-puller Ansab Ali of Khokshabari Natun Para Village in Sadar Upazila said, "After staying for about one and a half months on an embankment, I returned home two weeks back. But if the water swells again, I will have to take shelter on the embankment again."

Delbar Mia of Paikpara Village in the upazila said, "I recently returned home after staying on the embankment for a long time. If water rises again, I will have to take shelter on the dyke again."

Sirajganj BWDB sources said the Jamuna water started rising since the beginning of June in Sirajganj Sadar and Kazipur points. The rise-up crossed the danger marks in both the points on June 28. Later, it started receding since July 4 and got below danger mark on July 6.

The sources also said after July 9, the water level began to rise quickly, and for the second time crossed the danger mark in both the points on July 13. After consecutive 25 days, it started to recede, and on August 7 the water flowed below danger mark in both the points. The fall continued till August 11 but regained swelling since August 12.

The sources added the rise-up continued till August 20. Despite reaching near the danger point, the level started to recede since August 21. For consecutive 12 days, the fall continued, but it started to swell since September 2. After this, the water level has been rising since September 8.



























