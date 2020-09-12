Video
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:43 AM
Countryside

Two minors drown in two districts

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Magura and Barishal, on Friday.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A one-and-a-half year old child drowned in a pond in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, son of Shafiq Mollah, a resident of Datiadahao Village in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Abdur Rahim slipped into a pond nearby the house at around 2pm while playing beside it.
Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took him to Madhukhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdur Rahim dead.
BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a canal at Laskarpur Village in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Hanif, 5, was the son of Habib Majhi.
Locals said Hanif was playing with a cousin beside a canal near his maternal grandfather's house in Laskarpur Village in the morning. At one stage, he fell into the canal.


« PreviousNext »

