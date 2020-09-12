Two minors drown in two districts





MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A one-and-a-half year old child drowned in a pond in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, son of Shafiq Mollah, a resident of Datiadahao Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Abdur Rahim slipped into a pond nearby the house at around 2pm while playing beside it.

Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took him to Madhukhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdur Rahim dead.

BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a canal at Laskarpur Village in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Hanif, 5, was the son of Habib Majhi.

Locals said Hanif was playing with a cousin beside a canal near his maternal grandfather's house in Laskarpur Village in the morning. At one stage, he fell into the canal.































Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Magura and Barishal, on Friday.MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A one-and-a-half year old child drowned in a pond in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, son of Shafiq Mollah, a resident of Datiadahao Village in the upazila.The deceased's father said Abdur Rahim slipped into a pond nearby the house at around 2pm while playing beside it.Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took him to Madhukhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdur Rahim dead.BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a canal at Laskarpur Village in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Friday.Deceased Hanif, 5, was the son of Habib Majhi.Locals said Hanif was playing with a cousin beside a canal near his maternal grandfather's house in Laskarpur Village in the morning. At one stage, he fell into the canal.