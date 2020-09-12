Eerosion by Brahmaputra takes serious turn at Fulchhari





In the meantime, the river has eroded over 100 houses and a number of religious institutions and huge croplands.

Many erosion victims have taken shelter at safer places, and some of them are building their makeshift houses on the riverbank finding no safer places.

Qaiyum Miah of Bhusir Vita village said, they have become helpless facing flood for three times in July last. After the flood they are now facing Brahmaputra erosion.

He alleged that no concerned officials came to help them so far.

To check the erosion, the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) is dumping geo-bags in the area, said Kamarjani Union Parishad Chairman Md Jakir Hossen.

The residents living on the riverbank are passing days and nights with great anxiety. They cannot sleep at night for the erosion panic.

Executive Engineer of Gaibandha BWDB Md Mokhlesur Rahman told the Daily Observer that they heard the news of erosion in the area and will take necessary steps to protect the village from it.

















