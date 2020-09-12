Video
Eerosion by Brahmaputra takes serious turn at Fulchhari

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Sept 11: The Brahmaputra River erosion has become serious at Bhusir Vita Village under Uria Union in Fulchhari Upazila of the district with the decrease of its water level in recent days.
In the meantime, the river has eroded over 100 houses and a number of religious institutions and huge croplands.
Many erosion victims have taken shelter at safer places, and some of them are building their makeshift houses on the riverbank finding no safer places.
Qaiyum Miah of Bhusir Vita village said, they have become helpless facing flood for three times in July last. After the flood they are now facing Brahmaputra    erosion.
He alleged that no concerned officials came to help them so far.
To check the erosion, the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) is dumping geo-bags in the area, said Kamarjani Union Parishad Chairman Md Jakir Hossen.
The residents living on the riverbank are passing days and nights with great anxiety. They cannot sleep at night for the erosion panic.
Executive Engineer of Gaibandha BWDB Md Mokhlesur Rahman told the Daily Observer that they heard the news of erosion in the area and will take necessary steps to protect the village  from it.


