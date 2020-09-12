Video
Hatching rate poor at crocodile reproduction centre

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, Sept 11: Only four eggs have been hatched out of 44 eggs of crocodile Pilpil at Karamjal Wildlife Reproduction Centre in the district.
These hatchlings were born from 11 eggs kept in a new incubator. The forest officials have been frustrated over this minimal birth from the eggs.
Meanwhile, wildlife experts said, due to old age, the two mother crocodiles have lost their fertility.
On June 12 last, Pilpil laid 44 eggs in her nest at the centre. Of these, 21 eggs were kept in its nest, 12 eggs in the old incubator and 11 in the new incubator.
Earlier on May 29, another crocodile Juliet laid 52 eggs. Of these, 14 were kept in its nest, 26 in the old incubator and 12 in the new incubator. But no babies were born from these eggs.
Officer-in-Charge of Karamjal Wildlife Reproduction Centre Azad Kabir said, "Karamjal is the country's only government crocodile breeding centre. There are two mother crocodiles- Pilpil and Juliet.
We take sincere care of these crocodiles. But both the crocodiles have turned old. So their fertility rates have declined."
District Livestock Officer Dr Md Lutfor Rahman said, "Crocodile is a very sensitive animal. Intensive care has to be taken for their survival. The mother crocodile loses fertility for its age."
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of East Sundarban Division Mohammad Belayet Hossen said, "We are trying to replace these old crocodiles with new ones."
Karamjal Wildlife Reproduction Centre was launched in 2000. The first laying happened in 2005. So far, a total of 292 hatchlings have been born in the centre.
Of these, 195 are living at the centre, and 97 have been released in different rivers and canals of the Sundarbans.


