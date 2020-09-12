Video
15 acres of cropland slide at Mohammadpur

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Sept 11: About 15 acres of cropland slid in the Madhumati River at Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday last.
As a result, panic gripped the locals.
The vast Madhumati Char grew up at Madhabpur Village in the upazila through siltation. The people living on the char have been growing various crops including mustard, jute and Boro paddy for the last 30 years in the char land.
Within only two hours, the 15 acres of land slid along with the plants of BINA-17 and Guti Swarna varieties of paddy.
To assess the damage, Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officers (SAAOs) Pranab Kumar Roy and Emlasur Zaman, local Union Parishad Chairman Mir Md Sazzad Ali and Member Hizbul Alam, and others visited the spot on Wednesday afternoon.
Farmers of Madhabpur Village including Shahin Khan, Muktar Mondal, Ashraf Molla and Atar Sheikh said, "We have been growing lentil, jute and paddy in the char land since its emergence. But, we are panicked as the lands  slid within two hours."
SAAO Pranab Kumar Roy said, "It is not river erosion but landslide. We are assessing the damages. We will inform the matter to the higher authorities. Assistance will be provided in this connection."


« PreviousNext »

