Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:43 AM
One left to mourn death of five family members

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Sept 11: Only Tinni Begum is left to mourn the death of her five other relatives who were killed in a head-on collision between a covered van and an ambulance on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at Atipara area in Uzirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
She lost five family members including her husband, daughter, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law.
On Thursday afternoon, a heart breaking scene took place at Arif's house in Baukathi Village under Nabogram Union in Sadar Upazila of Jhalakati District.
The namaj-e-janaja for Arifur Rahman, newborn Tamanna, mother Kohinoor Begum and brother Tarek Rahman was held at noon in Baukathi Village. Later, they were buried near their house.
The bodies of Sheuli Begum and Nazrul Islam would be buried in the same village, said Qaiyum Hossen, Sheuli Begum's husband.
Rashedul Hasan Sumon of Baukathi, a relative of Arif, said only one grave was dug for the newborn, but it was unknown that five more graves would have to be dug.
Meanwhile, the body of ambulance driver Alamgir Hossen has been sent to his home in Cumilla.
Uzirpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ziaul Ahsan said Arifur Rahman's family was returning home with the body of their three-day-old newborn at Baukathi. On the way the ambulance collided with the covered van, leaving all of the ambulance dead.
Police seized the covered van but the driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.


