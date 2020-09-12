158 more contract corona in Rajshahi, Barishal divisions





RAJSHAHI: Some 82 more people have contracted coronavirus in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 18,672 here.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 30 are in Bogura, 16 in Naogaon, 13 in Natore, 10 in Rajshahi, eight in Pabna, four in Joypurhat, and one in Chapainawabganj districts.

Among the total infected, 14,529 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 278 died of it in the division till Thursday.

BARISHAL: Some 76 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon, taking the total virus cases to 7,921 here.

So far, 6,501 people have recovered from the virus while 166 died of it in the division.

No death case from the virus was reported here in the last 48 hours.

According to the divisional health department, the recovery rate from virus in the division is 82.07%.

















