Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:43 AM
Home Countryside

18 more contract corona in two districts

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

At least 18 more people were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Chuadanga and Laxmipur, in two days.
CHUADANGA: Some 14 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,337 here.
Chuadanga Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Friday morning.
The test results of 45 samples sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital have come in hand in the morning where 14 people were found positive for the virus, said the CS.
Some 39 corona patients are now undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.
So far, a total of 979 patients have been recovered from the virus while 33 died of it in the district, the CS added.
The first corona patient in the district was reported on March 19.
LAXMIPUR: Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 2,048 here.
The district health department sources confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
A total of 58 samples were collected and sent for the virus test in the district in the last 24 hours. The result came in hand in the morning where four persons were found positive for the virus.
So far, 1,486 people have been recovered from the virus while 78 died of it in the district.
The CS urged people to follow the government health guidelines strictly to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.


