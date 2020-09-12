‘Rice procurement from farmers through digital apps a unique initiative’





Stressing the need of such apps, the minister said buying rice at fair prices directly from the farmers by the government maintaining health guidelines can play a vital role.

Hailing Khulna District Administration, the minister said it's a unique example, innovative initiative and a lesson for the authorities concerned.

He also lauded Khulna Rice Mill Owners Association for their cooperation in implementing the initiative.

The minister was speaking virtually during the closing ceremony of hundred per cent rice procurement activities by the district administration through digital rice procurement apps in the deputy commissioner's conference room in the city.

Secretary of the Food Ministry Dr Mossammat Nazmanara Khanam, Director General of the Directorate of Food Sarwar Mahmud and Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader joined the virtual function while Khulna Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain chaired the programme.

The minister further said Bangladesh has now turned a digital country dreamt by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Besides, tyranny of middlemen has declined after opening the apps, and marginal farmers have become happy as they are getting fair price directly from local government representatives through using the apps, he also said.

Among others, Additional DC (General) Golam Mainuddin Hassan, District Food Controller Md Tanveer Rahman, and Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam attended the function while UNOs of the district joined it virtually.

Aiming to ensure easiness and accountability, the district administration has taken initiative to buy rice directly from farmers through inaugurating 'Digital Rice Procurement Apps' at Dumuria Upazila Local Supply Depots on May 18, 2020.































KHULNA, Sept 11: Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, on Friday said rice procurement from farmers using digital apps is a unique initiative during the coronavirus pandemic.Stressing the need of such apps, the minister said buying rice at fair prices directly from the farmers by the government maintaining health guidelines can play a vital role.Hailing Khulna District Administration, the minister said it's a unique example, innovative initiative and a lesson for the authorities concerned.He also lauded Khulna Rice Mill Owners Association for their cooperation in implementing the initiative.The minister was speaking virtually during the closing ceremony of hundred per cent rice procurement activities by the district administration through digital rice procurement apps in the deputy commissioner's conference room in the city.Secretary of the Food Ministry Dr Mossammat Nazmanara Khanam, Director General of the Directorate of Food Sarwar Mahmud and Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader joined the virtual function while Khulna Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain chaired the programme.The minister further said Bangladesh has now turned a digital country dreamt by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Besides, tyranny of middlemen has declined after opening the apps, and marginal farmers have become happy as they are getting fair price directly from local government representatives through using the apps, he also said.Among others, Additional DC (General) Golam Mainuddin Hassan, District Food Controller Md Tanveer Rahman, and Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam attended the function while UNOs of the district joined it virtually.Aiming to ensure easiness and accountability, the district administration has taken initiative to buy rice directly from farmers through inaugurating 'Digital Rice Procurement Apps' at Dumuria Upazila Local Supply Depots on May 18, 2020.