

Abnormal tide damages roads, bridges in Laxmipur

Besides damaging 44-km metalled roads and 100-km earthen roads, the tidal current has destroyed over 50 bridges and culverts on different roads, said official sources.

Now these roads are unfit either for transporting or walking.

In this connection, local people demanded immediate repairing of the roads, bridges and culverts, and restoring normal communication.

Sources said low over the Bay of Bengal and off-moon caused five to six foot swelling in the Meghna from August 18 to 22.

As a result, two-time tide flooded Motirhat, Char Shamsuddin, Paschim Martin, Nasirganj, Kadir Panditer Haat, Paschim Char Lawrence, Char Jagbandhu, Matabbor Haat, Ludhua Folkon, and Patarir Haat in Kamalnagar Upazila, and Sujangram, Janata Bazaar, Paschim Balur Char, Munsir Haat, Sebagram, Char Algi, Borokheri, Char Gazi, Char Gazaria, Telir Char and other low-lying areas in Ramgati Upazila.

The high and ebb tides destroyed four bridges and 10 culverts in Kamalnagar Upazila, and six bridges, 15 wooden bridges, and 20 culverts in Ramgati Upazila, disrupting communication.

Besides, the tidal current damaged 24-km metalled roads and 40-km earthen roads in Kamalnagar Upazila, and 20-km metalled roads and 60-km earthen roads in Ramgati Upazila.

Locals like Taslim Uddin, Khorshed Alam, Bakul Chowdhury and Abul Hasnat Mehedi said, big potholes have emerged at different points of the roads, halting communication.

Besides, the metalled roads have become non-communicable as the carpeting and the chips are missing at different points of the roads.

They demanded normalcy of the communication following quick repairing of the roads.

Chairman of Char Lawrence Union Parishad (UP) in Kamalnagar Upazila AHM Ahsan Ullah Heron said the tidal current destroyed one bridge on the Nabiganj-Lawrence Road, one on the Hajji Road and another on the Nuria Road in his union.

Chairman of Saheberhat UP in the same upazila Md Abul Khair said the tidal current destroyed two culverts on the Char Jagbandhu-Folkon Bordering Road and Mentu Road in his union. Besides, two soling roads and 18-km earthen roads have turned non-communicable.

Char Kalkini UP Chairman Master Sayef Ullah said the tidal current damaged at least 20-km earthen roads and five-km metalled roads in his union.

Chairman of Char Algi UP in Ramgati Upazila Zakir Hossen Liton Chowdhury said communication became disrupted in several areas of his union, where earthen roads, bridges and culverts have been damaged. Normal communication could not be restored till now.

Chairman of Char Abdullah UP of the same upazila Kamal Uddin said as his union is surrounded by the Meghna River, the entire union becomes flooded during tides in the absence of embankment.

He also said the abnormal tidal surge has destroyed 14 wooden bridges in different areas of his union. Besides, 10-km earthen roads have broken, causing immense sufferings.

Sources at the Local Government Engineering Department in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas said, a total of 24-km of 10 roads in Kamalnagar Upazila were damaged, causing losses worth about Tk 5 crore, and four bridges were destroyed, causing losses worth about Tk 1.10 crore.

On the other hand, 20-km of six roads in Ramgati Upazila were damaged, causing losses worth about Tk 2 crore, and six bridges collapsed, causing losses worth about Tk 1 crore.

Ramgati Upazila Project Implementation Officer and also In-Charge of Kamalnagar Upazila Md Riad Hossen said the abnormal tide damaged 40-km earthen roads in Kamalnagar Upazila and 60-km earthen roads in Ramgati Upazila.

He also said they have informed the matter to the higher authorities adding that if allocations are granted, these damaged infrastructures will be repaired soon.

Kamalnagar Upazila Engineer of LGED Sohel Anwar said they are contacting with higher authorities to restore communication by repairing the damaged roads, bridges and culverts.

Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Mobarak Hossen and Ramgati Upazila UNO Md Abdul Momin said they have instructed concerned departments for restoring communication by repairing the destroyed bridges and culverts urgently.

Lawmaker of Laxmipur-4 Constituency Major (Rtd) Abdul Mannan said he is contacting with the higher authorities regularly for quick repairing of all the damaged roads, bridges and culverts, and thus restoring communication.























