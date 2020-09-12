Video
News in brief

Blast rocks military arms depot

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

AMMAN, Sept 11: A huge explosion rocked a Jordanian military munitions depot early Friday sparking a large fire, but the army said there were no casualties at the base located in an uninhabited area.
The military said the blast was accidental and likely caused by a chemical reaction inside a shell amid a blistering heatwave in the desert country.
"An explosion occurred in the early hours of Friday ... in a warehouse containing unusable mortar bombs belonging to the armed forces," government spokesman Amjad al-Adaileh said in a statement. The blast happened in the city of Zarqa, 25 kilometres (15 miles) east of the capital Amman, where several Jordanian bases and depots are    located.   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

