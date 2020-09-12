Afghan talks to open today





The two sides will meet in the Qatari capital Doha from Saturday, six months later than planned owing to bitter disagreements over a controversial prisoner swap.

The US-backed talks mark a major milestone in Afghanistan's 19-year conflict, but a peaceful outcome -- or even a ceasefire -- is far from guaranteed as negotiators grapple with wildly divergent goals.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is attending the talks' opening ceremony, said they represented a "truly historic" opportunity.

The two sides must flesh out "how to move their country forward to reduce violence and deliver what the Afghan people are demanding -- a reconciled Afghanistan with a government that reflects a country that isn't at war," Pompeo told reporters as he flew to Qatar.

-AFP















