Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:43 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Afghan talks to open today

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

KABUL, Sept 11: The Afghan government and the Taliban will this weekend begin talks to end nearly two decades of war, though few expect a peace deal any time soon.
The two sides will meet in the Qatari capital Doha from Saturday, six months later than planned owing to bitter disagreements over a controversial prisoner swap.
The US-backed talks mark a major milestone in Afghanistan's 19-year conflict, but a peaceful outcome -- or even a ceasefire -- is far from guaranteed as negotiators grapple with wildly divergent goals.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is attending the talks' opening ceremony, said they represented a "truly historic" opportunity.
The two sides must flesh out "how to move their country forward to reduce violence and deliver what the Afghan people are demanding -- a reconciled Afghanistan with a government that reflects a country that isn't at war," Pompeo told reporters as he flew to Qatar.   
-AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blast rocks military arms depot
Afghan talks to open today
15 killed in US bushfires
Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
Russia, China dismiss allegations of bids to hack US vote
Court blocks Trump bid to exclude undocumented from census
Coronavirus: Key updates
EU boosts ‘no-deal’ planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate


Latest News
180 female police leave for Congo to join UN Peacekeeping Mission
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Border killings to dominate BGB-BSF talks: official
CTTC arrests 4 neo-JMB militants over Paltan blast
US Defence Secy phones PM, assures of sending Bangabandhu's killer
Police get vital information about attack on UNO
Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumes
Attempt on UNO Waheeda's life: Two accused sent to jail
Most Read News
Optimise your next doctor visit
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Ghoraghat OC withdrawn for negligence of duty
RAB raids at Karwan Bazar kitchen market; 5 jailed
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lupa lands in jail
Siddiqur Rahman made AL industries and commerce secy
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft