Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:42 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine daily, joining a growing number of Indians who believe it has medicinal benefits -- including against the coronavirus.
Kumar is considered a staunch supporter of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, which has earmarked millions of dollars for research into products using bovine waste to cure diseases like diabetes and cancer.
There is no comprehensive scientific evidence of any medicinal benefits, but several politicians from Modi's right-wing ruling party have advocated using the dung and urine to cure coronavirus.
The 53-year-old actor was promoting his appearance on a show with British television adventurer Bear Grylls, in which they drink tea made from elephant dung in an Indian tiger reserve.
"I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay," Kumar said on a social media live chat posted Thursday.
Many Hindus believe cows are sacred and drink its urine for medicinal benefits.
Modi's government created a ministry of ayurveda and yoga, with Modi suggesting in June that yoga could help create a "protective shield" against the novel coronavirus.
Covid-19 has infected 4.6 million people in India and killed 76,000.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Blast rocks military arms depot
Afghan talks to open today
15 killed in US bushfires
Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
Russia, China dismiss allegations of bids to hack US vote
Court blocks Trump bid to exclude undocumented from census
Coronavirus: Key updates
EU boosts ‘no-deal’ planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate


Latest News
180 female police leave for Congo to join UN Peacekeeping Mission
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Border killings to dominate BGB-BSF talks: official
CTTC arrests 4 neo-JMB militants over Paltan blast
US Defence Secy phones PM, assures of sending Bangabandhu's killer
Police get vital information about attack on UNO
Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumes
Attempt on UNO Waheeda's life: Two accused sent to jail
Most Read News
Optimise your next doctor visit
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Ghoraghat OC withdrawn for negligence of duty
RAB raids at Karwan Bazar kitchen market; 5 jailed
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lupa lands in jail
Siddiqur Rahman made AL industries and commerce secy
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft