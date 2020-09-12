Video
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:42 AM
Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, Sept 11: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:
TRUMP DENIES LYING
US President Donald Trump denies lying to Americans about the severity of the coronavirus after a new book by journalist Bob Woodward revealed that he deliberately downplayed the crisis. The Republican, who is down in the polls against Democrat Joe Biden and faces overwhelming disapproval from Americans on his handling of the coronavirus crisis, insists "I didn't lie" and says he had softened the dangers in public so as to preserve calm.
UN URGES VACCINE FUNDING LEAP
The United Nations chief on Thursday calls for an immediate "quantum leap" in funding for global programmes to combat the coronavirus and restore prosperity, saying "either we stand together or we will be doomed".
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges countries to find $15 billion over the next three months to fund the ACT-Accelerator programme, a global collaboration to hunt for a vaccine and treatments.
DEMOCRATS BLOCK AID      PACKAGE
US Senate Democrats block a pared-down coronavirus relief package, calling it "beyond insufficient" to help millions of suffering Americans and raising the prospect that no new aid will be approved until after November's presidential election. The measure is a dramatic reduction from the $3 trillion bill that the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed in May but was never taken up by the Senate, coming in at roughly $500 billion.
'SHOOT TO KILL' IN NORTH KOREA
North Korean authorities have issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent the coronavirus entering the country from China, according to the commander of US forces in the South. The impoverished North has not confirmed a single case of the disease that has swept the world since first emerging in China, the North's key ally, with which it closed its border in January.   -AFP


