Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:42 AM
Dhaleshwari erosion takes serious turn in Keraniganj

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KERANIGANJ, Sept 11: Dhaleshwari River's erosion has taken a serious turn in Keraniganj upazila where the river is gobbling up houses, establishments and crop lands.
Locals blamed illegal sand lifting, allegedly by Kalatia Union Chairman Taher Ali, for the untimely erosion.
Illegal sand extraction, which has been going on for the last four days, has created a 130 to 140 feet deep hole, devouring 150 acres of crop land in Kharakandi mouja, Bhandar Khola and Chamardah under Kalatia union.
Besides, 80 houses in Kharakandi area and 65 houses in Lakhi Asrayan project went into the river, leaving 145 families homeless who have taken shelter at various schools.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Amit Deb Nath submitted a letter seeking steps in this regard to the deputy commissioner but a response is yet to come.
DC promises steps
Some of the people who lost their homes said the Kalatia Union chairman has been involved in lifting sands by two excavators in different parts of the river for the last seven years.




Hazi Mostaque Hossain, former upazila unit Jubo League leader, said Keraniganj Jute Mill and many factories have been devoured by the river due to the illegal sand lifting by Chairman Taher Ali.
"I've written to the UNO and deputy commissioner but sand lifting work is going on unabatedly," he said.
If the local administration took timely steps then the people would not have lost their houses and crops land, Mostaque said. Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam assured that steps would be taken soon.
However, during a visit to the affected areas last month, the DC said the affected families would be rehabilitated. He also ordered to provide relief assistance to the affected families who lost their houses in river erosion.   -UNB




