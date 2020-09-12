Video
4 Hindu idols vandalised in Gazipur

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Sept 11: Four idols of Hindu gods and goddesses were vandalised by miscreants at Kali Mandir in Gazipur City's Dakkhin Salna area early Friday.
Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the miscreants entered the temple in Miabari area in the night and vandalised the idols.
The incident came to light on Friday morning when worshipers found the idols lying on the floor.
Police have visited the spot. A case was filed in this connection.   


