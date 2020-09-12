Video
Water levels of major rivers in Brahmaputra basin falling

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

RANGPUR, Sept 11: After continuous rise in the past five consecutive days, water levels of major rovers started falling at most points in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours ending at 9:00am on Friday.
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said water levels of major rivers might continue to fall despite moderate to heavy monsoons rains recorded at fewer places during the last 24 hours in the river basin.
A bulletin of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB said the recorded rainfalls during the past 24 hours till 9am today were 125mm at Jalpaiguri and 69mm at Cherrapunji points in the upstream of the northwestern Indian states.
Besides, 74mm rainfalls were recorded at Dalia point in Nilphamari district in the downstream during the same period, the FFWC bulletin said.
During the last 24 hours till 9am today, water levels of the Dharla fell by 11cm at Kurigram, Brahmaputra by 16cm at Noonkhawa and 18cm at Chilmari and Teesta marked fall by 15cm at Dalia and 6cm at Kawnia points.
Besides, water levels of the Jamuna marked fall by 3cm at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, 1cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur while rose by 5cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 8cm at Kazipur and 13cm at Sirajganj points in inm the Brahmaputra basin during the period.
However, all major rivers were flowing below their respective danger marks (DM) at all points in the basin at 9am today.
The Dharla was flowing 54cm below the DM at Kurigram, Brahmanpara by 156cm at Noonkhawa and 109cm at Chilmari, Teesta by 38cm at Dalia and 36cm at Kawnia Ghaghot below the DM by 125cm at Gaibandha points at 9:00am.   -BSS


