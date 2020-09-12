Video
Pavic, Soares lift US Open men's doubles trophy

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Mate Pavic (R) of Croatia and Bruno Soares (L) of Brazil celebrate with the trophy after winning their Men's Doubles final match against Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia on Day Eleven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. photo: AFP

NEW YORK, SEPT 11: Mate Pavic of Croatia and Brazilian veteran Bruno Soares won the US Open men's doubles final in straight sets on Thursday.
The unseeded pair defeated eighth seeds Croatian Nikola Mektic and the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof 7-5, 6-3, in 1 hr 31 min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
It marked a third Grand Slam men's doubles title for the 38-year-old Soares and a second at Flushing Meadows after his victory with Britain's Jamie Murray in 2016.
"It means a lot," said Soares. "I'm extremely happy. It's been a tough year for everyone.
"I'm really glad for the work that everyone put into this event to give us the opportunity to get back on the court.
"It's a very positive way to come back for us - happy days. Hopefully we get back to normal soon but very grateful for everything," he added.
For the 27-year-old Pavic, it is a second Grand Slam men's doubles title after victory at the Australian Open in 2018.
"We had tough matches," said Pavic.
"We were a break down serving for the match after the opening set of the second round," he added, referring to their hard-fought 6-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over Americans Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow.
"So we got through tough moments throughout the week. Very happy to be here lifting the title," he added.




Soares and Pavic have also enjoyed success in mixed doubles in recent years.
Soares won the US Open mixed doubles in 2012 and 2014. He also triumphed at the Australian Open mixed in 2016.
Pavic lifted the mixed at Flushing Meadows in 2016 and at the Australian Open in 2018.
The mixed doubles event was canceled at this year's US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.   -AFP



