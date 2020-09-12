La Liga kicks off today without top teams and fans





MADRID, SEPT 11: La Liga begins on Saturday without its top teams and still without fans but with hope that an unusual summer could lead to a season of surprises.Lionel Messi has stayed but will be playing a friendly against Segunda B's Gimnastic Tarragona on Saturday because Barcelona do not start their league campaign under new coach Ronald Koeman until the third round. Barca, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have been granted extra time off, meaning the top four from last term will all be absent on the first weekend, when only seven fixtures are taking place.Yet more than the heavyweights, who will take to the field later this month, the league will miss the fans, whose absence might be felt even more keenly at the start of a new season than during the desperate attempt to finish the last one. At Cadiz, who are back in the top flight after 14 years away, the stands at the Carranza would have been bouncing, revelling in a new beginning against Osasuna. -AFP