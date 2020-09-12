Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

Serena to continue record equalling chase at French Open

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Serena Williams of the United States reacts in the third set during her Women's Singles semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Eleven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. photo: AFP

Serena Williams of the United States reacts in the third set during her Women's Singles semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Eleven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. photo: AFP

NEW YORK, SEPT 11: Serena Williams plans to dust herself down after the disappointment of another failed attempt at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title and continue her chase at Roland Garros this month.
Williams crashed out of the US Open semi-finals on Thursday, blowing a set lead to lose in three hard-fought sets to former world number Victoria Azarenka.
"It's obviously disappointing but at the same time I did what I could today," a weary-looking Williams told reporters.
"It feel like other times I've been close and I could have done better and today I felt like I gave a lot," she added.
It has been more than three years since Williams won her 23rd singles tennis major title at the 2017 Australian Open -- when she was already pregnant with daughter Olympia.
The 38-year-old has come close since, reaching four major finals only to come away empty handed, and needs one more to match Margaret Court's record of 24.
Many commentators suggested that this week at Flushing Meadows presented her with her best opportunity due to a depleted field caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
A bevy of top players, including world number one Ashleigh Barty, world number two Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu -- who stunned Williams in last year's final -- skipped the event because of coronavirus concerns or injury.
A tournament victory for Williams would also have seen her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women's game in the modern era.
But Williams fell at the penultimate hurdle to a rejuvenated Azarenka who bounced back from a 6-1 defeat in the first set to take the next two 6-3, 6-3.
It marked the first time that Williams had lost to Azarenka in almost a dozen Grand Slam matches.
Williams' presence at the rescheduled French Open, which starts on September 21, had been in doubt after she said earlier this week that she was undecided about whether to play.
Williams, who has a history of serious lung problems, said she wanted to talk to organizers about safety protocols after they said that some spectators would be in attendance.
After the French Open tournament director announced that all players will be housed in two designated hotels "without exception," Williams added that she had hoped she would be able to stay in her Paris apartment.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pavic, Soares lift US Open men's doubles trophy
Nadal finding his feet on Roman clay ahead of long awaited return
Rodriguez backs Everton to end trophy drought
La Liga kicks off today without top teams and fans
Serena to continue record equalling chase at French Open
Azarenka stuns Serena to set up US Open final against Osaka
Lightning kills two teenage cricketers
'Jonty Rhodes is fond of Swedish life-style'


Latest News
180 female police leave for Congo to join UN Peacekeeping Mission
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Border killings to dominate BGB-BSF talks: official
CTTC arrests 4 neo-JMB militants over Paltan blast
US Defence Secy phones PM, assures of sending Bangabandhu's killer
Police get vital information about attack on UNO
Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumes
Attempt on UNO Waheeda's life: Two accused sent to jail
Most Read News
Optimise your next doctor visit
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Ghoraghat OC withdrawn for negligence of duty
RAB raids at Karwan Bazar kitchen market; 5 jailed
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lupa lands in jail
Siddiqur Rahman made AL industries and commerce secy
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft