Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

Lightning kills two teenage cricketers

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Two promising teenage cricketers were killed by lightning in Bangladesh Thursday, officials said, as the death toll during the annual monsoon season rose to at least 350.
Scores of people die every year after being struck by lightning during Bangladesh's wet season, which runs from April to October.
The boys, named by officials as Mohammad Nadim and Mizanur Rahman, were playing football after rain halted their cricket training at a stadium in Gazipur outside the capital Dhaka when they were hit by lightning.
"All of a sudden... lightning struck and I saw three boys collapse on the field," witness Mohammad Palash told AFP.
"Other players rushed to them and took them to a nearby hospital. Later two of them died."
A doctor at Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital, Rafiqul Islam, confirmed the 16-year-olds death from lightning.
Local cricket coach Anwar Hossain Liton said they were promising players preparing for a trial to secure a tournament place, where they could be scouted for national competitions.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pavic, Soares lift US Open men's doubles trophy
Nadal finding his feet on Roman clay ahead of long awaited return
Rodriguez backs Everton to end trophy drought
La Liga kicks off today without top teams and fans
Serena to continue record equalling chase at French Open
Azarenka stuns Serena to set up US Open final against Osaka
Lightning kills two teenage cricketers
'Jonty Rhodes is fond of Swedish life-style'


Latest News
180 female police leave for Congo to join UN Peacekeeping Mission
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Border killings to dominate BGB-BSF talks: official
CTTC arrests 4 neo-JMB militants over Paltan blast
US Defence Secy phones PM, assures of sending Bangabandhu's killer
Police get vital information about attack on UNO
Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumes
Attempt on UNO Waheeda's life: Two accused sent to jail
Most Read News
Optimise your next doctor visit
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Ghoraghat OC withdrawn for negligence of duty
RAB raids at Karwan Bazar kitchen market; 5 jailed
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lupa lands in jail
Siddiqur Rahman made AL industries and commerce secy
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft