Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:41 AM
England bowl in 1st ODI as Australia's Smith misses out with head knock

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

England's Mark Wood (2R) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Marcus Stoinis during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 11, 2020. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, SEPT 11: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday as star batsman Steve Smith was absent for the tourists.
Australia captain Aaron Finch said Smith had suffered a head knock batting in the nets, with a team spokesman adding the injury had been cause by a throw-down from a member of the coaching staff.
"Steve Smith got a knock on the head yesterday in practice so it's a precautionary measure to leave him out," Finch told Sky Sports at the toss. (Marcus) Stoinis will bat at three."
England have won 11 of their last 13 ODIs against Australia and Finch added: "Over the last couple of years we've played good cricket in patches and indifferent in other patches. But trying to be consistent is what we're about."
This was the first time the teams had met in the 50-over format since eventual champions England beat Australia by eight wickets in a World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston last year.
England's team featured nine survivors from that victory.
Only all-rounder Ben Stokes, absent on compassionate leave while he spends time with his ill father in New Zealand, and fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who hasn't played international cricket since the World Cup final, are missing.
Their places were taken by batsman Sam Billings and off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali.
"It's great to have our senior World Cup players back, for some of them it will be the first white-ball game since that final," said Morgan.
"The addition of Mark Wood helps as a first-change bowler. Old Trafford turns a bit as well so having (Adil) Rashid and Moeen as a spin option helps as well.
"Australia are a fantastic side and difficult to beat, we'll have to be close to our best," he added.
World Cup-winning captain Morgan was passed fit after a dislocated finger meant he missed Australia's five-wicket win in the third Twenty20 international at Southampton on Tuesday -- although England still won a three-match series 2-1. Jos Buttler also returned after missing the last match to spend time with his family.
Test skipper Joe Root returned for his first white-ball international of the season
It was also a first ODI appearance for fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, as well as wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler, since England's Super Over win against New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's.
For Australia, seven of the side that lost the World Cup semi-final were in their side, with Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa in for Smith, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon.
This is the first of a three-match ODI series that marks the end of England's home international season, with all 18 scheduled fixtures set to be played, albeit behind closed doors, despite the coronavirus pandemic.   -AFP


