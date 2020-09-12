

BCB's Head of Security Major Imam (Retd) passes away

Head of Security of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Major Md. Hussain Imam (Retd) breathed his last on Friday afternoon at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Major Imam had been suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 61.Major Imam had joined the BCB in 2013 as the Board's security head. He had supervised and coordinated the BCB's security operations and protocol at numerous domestic and international events including the ICC World T20 in 2014, the ICC Under-19 World Cup and the ACC Asia Cup in 2016. He had also performed the role of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team's Security Officer during the Tour of Ireland in 2019 and the Tour of Pakistan 2020. He was responsible for the BCB's security management system at all its venues.The BCB extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of Major Imam. BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury in a message said: "Major Imam was a humble, dedicated and hard-working person. His positive handling of security issues, especially the challenging ones, will be remembered always. Our prayers are with his family."