Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

BCB's Head of Security Major Imam (Retd) passes away

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

BCB's Head of Security Major Imam (Retd) passes away

BCB's Head of Security Major Imam (Retd) passes away

Head of Security of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Major Md. Hussain Imam (Retd) breathed his last on Friday afternoon at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Major Imam had been suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 61. 
Major Imam had joined the BCB in 2013 as the Board's security head. He had supervised and coordinated the BCB's security operations and protocol at numerous domestic and international events including the ICC World T20 in 2014, the ICC Under-19 World Cup and the ACC Asia Cup in 2016. He had also performed the role of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team's Security Officer during the Tour of Ireland in 2019 and the Tour of Pakistan 2020. He was responsible for the BCB's security management system at all its venues.
The BCB extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of Major Imam. BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury in a message said: "Major Imam was a humble, dedicated and hard-working person. His positive handling of security issues, especially the challenging ones, will be remembered always. Our prayers are with his family." 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pavic, Soares lift US Open men's doubles trophy
Nadal finding his feet on Roman clay ahead of long awaited return
Rodriguez backs Everton to end trophy drought
La Liga kicks off today without top teams and fans
Serena to continue record equalling chase at French Open
Azarenka stuns Serena to set up US Open final against Osaka
Lightning kills two teenage cricketers
'Jonty Rhodes is fond of Swedish life-style'


Latest News
180 female police leave for Congo to join UN Peacekeeping Mission
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Border killings to dominate BGB-BSF talks: official
CTTC arrests 4 neo-JMB militants over Paltan blast
US Defence Secy phones PM, assures of sending Bangabandhu's killer
Police get vital information about attack on UNO
Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumes
Attempt on UNO Waheeda's life: Two accused sent to jail
Most Read News
Optimise your next doctor visit
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Ghoraghat OC withdrawn for negligence of duty
RAB raids at Karwan Bazar kitchen market; 5 jailed
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lupa lands in jail
Siddiqur Rahman made AL industries and commerce secy
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft