Mirpur Stadium sees red and green





"Green zone is restricted only for the players and the coaching support staff. They have been given the green accreditation passes and no one else is permitted to enter the green zone. We have deployed four security personnels to check this", the source, speaking exclusively over telephone from Dhaka, said.

"Red zone has been marked for the catering staff and the BCB officials. The players from the green zone can enter into the red zone but not the vice versa".

"From next week onwards, the movement of players and coaches will be more stricter. The players, coaching staff and all others going to Sri Lanka will be encapsulated in a bio-bubble".

A safe and secure environment that is isolated from the outside world to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection, a bio-bubble permits only authorised sports persons, support staff and match officials to enter the protected area after testing negative for Covid-19.

In the meantime, the BCB selectors met on Thursday to finalize the 21-member national squad, it is learnt here.

"Saif Hasan, who along with support staff Nick Lee, found Covid-19 positive, has no symptoms though", one of the BCB officials said exclusively.

































Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, where the Bangladeshi players are training ahead of their Sri Lanka tour has been divided into two zones-Green Zone and the red zone and signage boards are put accordingly, one of the the top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, said on Thursday."Green zone is restricted only for the players and the coaching support staff. They have been given the green accreditation passes and no one else is permitted to enter the green zone. We have deployed four security personnels to check this", the source, speaking exclusively over telephone from Dhaka, said."Red zone has been marked for the catering staff and the BCB officials. The players from the green zone can enter into the red zone but not the vice versa"."From next week onwards, the movement of players and coaches will be more stricter. The players, coaching staff and all others going to Sri Lanka will be encapsulated in a bio-bubble".A safe and secure environment that is isolated from the outside world to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection, a bio-bubble permits only authorised sports persons, support staff and match officials to enter the protected area after testing negative for Covid-19.In the meantime, the BCB selectors met on Thursday to finalize the 21-member national squad, it is learnt here."Saif Hasan, who along with support staff Nick Lee, found Covid-19 positive, has no symptoms though", one of the BCB officials said exclusively.